Colts to re-sign LB Zaire Franklin

The Indianapolis Colts and pending free agent linebacker Zaire Franklin agreed to a three-year deal, first reported by Doug Kyed of Pro Football Focus on Tuesday.

A move that was expected to happen, Franklin was one of the team’s captains for the 2021 season and has had a massive impact on special teams since being selected in the seventh-round of the 2018 NFL draft.

Kyed reported that the deal is for three years worth $12 million with $4 million guaranteed. The deal was confirmed by Joel A. Erickson of The Indianapolis Star.

The #Colts are re-signing LB Zaire Franklin on a three-year, $12 million contract with $4 million guaranteed, per source. Franklin is a special-teams ace and ascending defensive player at 25 years old. — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) March 15, 2022

Colts are bringing Zaire Franklin back on a three-year, $12 million deal with $4 million guaranteed, source confirms. @DougKyed first Franklin has an enormous role as a leader in the Indianapolis locker room, played 200 snaps on defense last year and is a key ST figure. — Joel A. Erickson (@JoelAErickson) March 15, 2022

Franklin posted a career-high 40 tackles (21 solo) and 1.0 tackle for loss during the 2021 season while playing 18% of the defensive snaps, good for the third-most among Colts linebackers.

Where Franklin makes his impact is on special teams. He led the Colts in special teams snaps during the 2019 and 2020 seasons and played just one fewer snap than the 2021 leader in Matthew Adams.

While it may not be a flashy signing, it was a necessary one to bring back Franklin, who is a core special teamer and a vocal leader in the locker room.

