Colts sign LB Najee Goode to the practice squad

The Indianapolis Colts signed linebacker Najee Goode to the practice squad and released cornerback Christian Angulo from the practice squad, the team announced Thursday.

With Darius Leonard (groin), Bobby Okereke (thumb) and E.J. Speed (elbow) all dealing with their respective injuries, the Colts need some insurance at the linebacker position.

Goode is a veteran who has experience working with the Colts defense even if it has changed a bit since his time with Indy. The former fifth-round pick would likely be called up for special teams and depth duties if he were to playing Week 5 against the Browns.

Angulo was signed to the practice squad this week, but with the cornerback room getting healthy, the Colts needed to make room for another linebacker.