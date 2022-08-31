Colts to sign LB Forrest Rhyne to the practice squad

The Indianapolis Colts are expected to sign linebacker Forrest Rhyne to the practice squad, according to Joel A. Erickson of the Indianapolis Star.

Until these signings are officially announced by the team, they should be taken with a grain of salt. You can follow along with our tracker, keeping up with every signing.

Forrest Rhyne is signing to the Colts' practice squad, per source. — Joel A. Erickson (@JoelAErickson) August 31, 2022

Rhyne joined the Colts this offseason as an undrafted rookie free agent from Villanova. Though the linebacker room is deep with talent, Rhyne made the most of his opportunities when he got them. He made some impressive plays on special teams as well.

The Colts traded for Grant Stuard on Tuesday so it’s unlikely Rhyne sees a ton of time on the active roster to begin his career.

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire