Colts to re-sign LB E.J. Speed to two-year deal

The Indianapolis Colts are re-signing pending free agent linebacker E.J. Speed to a two-year deal, per multiple reports Monday night.

After the Colts saw starting linebacker Bobby Okereke agree to a four-year deal with the New York Giants, they moved swiftly to secure one of their most important depth pieces in the linebacker room.

Speed reportedly is returning to the Colts on a two-year deal worth $8 million, first reported by Jordan Schultz of The Score, and confirmed by Joel A. Erickson of The Indianapolis Star.

Breaking: FA LB E.J. Speed is re-signing with the #Colts on a two-year deal worth $8M, sources tell @theScore. 500k in incentives each year. Very good player back to Indy. — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) March 14, 2023

The Colts are bringing back E.J. Speed on a two-year deal, a source confirms the @Schultz_Report tweet — Joel A. Erickson (@JoelAErickson) March 14, 2023

Speed is an ascending talent in a linebacker room that already has its established starters in Shaquille Leonard and Zaire Franklin. The former fifth-round pick earned a new contract after enjoying a career season in 2022.

Speed led the Colts in special teams snaps while serving as a depth piece in the linebacker room. He set career-high marks in tackles (63), solo tackles (37), tackles for loss (seven), passes defended (two) and forced fumbles (two).

He did this all while playing just 28% of the team’s defensive snaps during the 2022 regular season.

The Colts could still add some depth to the room through the draft, but it’s likely the starting trio at linebacker will include Leonard, Franklin and Speed.

