Colts sign kicker Eddy Pineiro

Michael David Smith
·1 min read
Free agent kicker Eddy Pineiro is getting a chance to compete for a roster spot.

Pineiro is signing a one-year contract with the Colts today.

Pineiro will likely compete in training camp with Rodrigo Blankenship, who had an up-and-down season in 2020. Blankenship was fairly accurate on short kicks but went just 1-for-3 beyond 50 yards. Punter Rigoberto Sanchez handled most of the kickoffs for the Colts.

The 25-year-old Pineiro was the Bears’ kicker in 2019 and then spent the entire 2020 season on injured reserve.

Colts sign kicker Eddy Pineiro originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

