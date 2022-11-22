Colts sign Khalid Kareem off Bengals practice squad

The Colts have plucked a player from the Bengals to help fill out their defensive line.

The Colts announced on Tuesday that they have signed defensive end Khalid Kareem off of the Bengals’ practice squad. Safety Trevor Denbow was waived in a corresponding move.

Kareem opened this season on injured reserve and was waived upon his return to the active roster in October. He re-signed to the practice squad after going unclaimed.

Kareem has not appeared in any regular season games this year. He had 28 tackles, a sack, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery in 23 games over the last two seasons.

Denbow played 16 special teams snaps in his lone appearance of the regular season.

