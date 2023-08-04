Colts sign Kenyan Drake

The Colts don't have Jonathan Taylor or Zack Moss on the field right now, so they added another running back to the roster on Friday.

Kenyan Drake's agents announced that their client has signed with the AFC South team. The Colts also signed undrafted rookie Toriano Clinton this week.

Drake ran 109 times for 482 yards and four touchdowns in 12 games for the Ravens last season. He's also played for the Raiders, Cardinals, and Dolphins since entering the league as a 2016 third-round pick in Miami.

Taylor is on the PUP list and has asked the team to trade him because there has not been progress toward a new contract. Moss broke his arm in practice this week, so Drake, Clinton, Evan Hull, Jake Funk, and Deon Jackson are the current backs in Indy.