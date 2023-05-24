The Colts have added a tight end.

Indianapolis announced on Wednesday that the club has signed Kaden Smith.

Smith was not with a team in 2022 after the Giants waived him with a failed physical designation in March 2022.

While San Francisco selected Smith in the sixth round of the 2019 draft, the tight end did not make the 53-man roster. New York claimed him off waivers and he spent three seasons with the club.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Smith’s most productive season was in 2019 when he caught 31 passes for 268 yards with three touchdowns. He caught three passes for 33 yards in nine games for the Giants in 2021.

In all, Smith has 52 receptions for 413 yards with three TDs in 33 games with 22 starts.

As a corresponding move, the Colts waived guard Harris LaChance. He had just joined Indianapolis as an undrafted free agent earlier this month.

Colts sign Kaden Smith originally appeared on Pro Football Talk