Colts to sign K Michael Badgley to the practice squad

The Indianapolis Colts are signing kicker Michael Badgley to the practice squad following his workout on Wednesday, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

With starter Rodrigo Blankenship dealing with a hip injury that limited during the Week 5 loss against the Baltimore Ravens. It isn’t clear if he will miss time, but it appears the Colts are making sure they have some insurance.

The #Colts are signing kicker Michael Badgley after today’s workout, sources tell me and @TomPelissero. So if Hot Rod can’t go, it’ll be Badgley getting promoted from the practice squad to kick on Sunday against the #Texans. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 13, 2021

An undrafted free agent in 2018, Badgley spent that preseason with the Colts before he was released during roster cuts. He spent three seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers (2018-2020) and one game with the Tennessee Titans in 2021.

In 35 career games, Badgley has converted 52-of-66 field-goal attempts (78.8%) and 83-of-88 extra-point attempts (94.3%).