Colts to sign K Matt Gay: How Twitter reacted

The Indianapolis Colts agreed to a four-year deal with pending free agent kicker Matt Gay as the legal tampering period opened Monday.

It was a historic deal for Gay, who is signing the largest free agent contract at the position in the history of the game. The move gives the Colts security at one of the game’s most volatile positions and is the first outside free agent the Colts brought in this offseason.

Here’s how Twitter reacted to the news:

People are going to hate this signing up until Matt Gay makes his first game-winning field goal in Indianapolis. He's worth it. — Indy SportsOne (@IndySportsOne) March 14, 2023

Chase McLaughlin was 30 of 36 on FGs and set a franchise record with nine 50+ yard FGs in 2022, but the #Colts are going in a different direction. Indy makes a historic commitment to Matt Gay, who was 28 of 30 on FGs and had seven 50+ yard FGs last season with the #Rams. https://t.co/AAMo8BVcMl — James Boyd (@RomeovilleKid) March 14, 2023

Most accurate kickers all-time.

*Justin Tucker – 90.5%

*Younghoe Koo – 89.1%

*Daniel Carlson – 88.3%

*Harrison Butker – 88.2%

*Matt Gay – 87.8% Gay is 17-of-23 on 50+ https://t.co/kukeWSn7sk — Mike Chappell (@mchappell51) March 14, 2023

If Matt Gay continues his current career pace, it’s a good signing. It’s good when you don’t have to worry about kickers. My problem is this position is so insanely volatile that he may become the worst kicker in history tomorrow. Giving one a multi year deal just ain’t for me — Zach Hicks (@ZachHicks2) March 14, 2023

After the Colts cut Matt Ryan & most likely trade Ryan Kelly & Kenny Moore, Matt Gay will own the 6th biggest contract on the team. If that doesn’t scream Super Bowl idk what does https://t.co/heywFjJvb0 — Ryan Hickey (@Ryan_Hickey3) March 14, 2023

Matt Gay was previously a member of the #Colts’ practice squad in 2020. Got picked up by the #Rams and became one of the top kickers in the league. Now he’s back in Indy on a (slightly 💰💰) higher salary. https://t.co/X7HI1b6riU — James Boyd (@RomeovilleKid) March 14, 2023

I love this signing! One of our biggest weakest in the past couple years was having a consistent kicker https://t.co/fNDo714V5q — Kultural Universe (@KulturalVerse) March 14, 2023

I'm pretty surprised by this move for the #Colts. I thought Chase McLaughlin did a fine job so they wouldn't pay a premium for the position. But I can understand wanting to shore up the kicking game since it's lacked consistency since Adam Vinatieri. https://t.co/2RL2cc0yoY — Cody Manning (@CodyTalksNFL) March 14, 2023

Ballard just trolling this fan base now lol https://t.co/YvcPmUWYtY — Jon Ledyard (@LedyardNFLDraft) March 14, 2023

Ballard really loves to pay non-premium position players, huh? https://t.co/y28nPySH89 — Wendell Ferreira (@wendellfp) March 14, 2023

What’s crazy, even though it’s the biggest deal ever for a kicker in FA, it’s right in line with all the other top kickers. The money in the first 3 years let’s me know it’s setup to free up money right before the Colts need to extend the rookie QB. More than Jason Myers, but… https://t.co/upXrRiaCNM pic.twitter.com/8XpovYX5wd — CLew 🏈🏀⚾️🥊 (@droppedballspod) March 14, 2023

Our first big free agency signing of the offseason…. and it’s a record-breaking deal for a kicker. And just like that, the 2023 season as a #Colts fan begins 🫣 https://t.co/VjKSm8Z8Vs pic.twitter.com/9QomMSLZ4S — Alex J. Houston (@_alexhouston_) March 14, 2023

Chase McLaughlin career:

• 67/85 = 78.82%

Chase McLaughlin best year (2022):

• 30/36 = 83.33% Matt Gay career:

• 101/115 = 87.83%

Matt Gay best year (2021):

• 32/34 = 94.12% Colts just got 9%-11% better in Kicking efficiency. Chase was good last year, but Gay is better. https://t.co/EAsZ2vgolZ — Jay Robins 🧾mark (@RobinsLucas) March 14, 2023

Hate the contract but we good kicking wise https://t.co/tNVK6WERdQ pic.twitter.com/APxuiwc2cy — TeflonRon (@Haw7hornee) March 14, 2023

Holy Smokes Matt Gay https://t.co/jedIwJ5VwH — KiYi (@Uteman_forever) March 14, 2023

So he'll drop mad cash for a kicker. Ok https://t.co/JphcomYbou — Seth (@seth_silvani) March 14, 2023

Whole lotta dudes out there who didn’t believe me about @davidcanter & @NessMugrabi Greatest decision I ever made, was firing my 1st agent and hiring these guys 🤞🏾❤️ Great work fellas! https://t.co/xlkFHmVkIx — Isaac Asiata (@AsiataFive4) March 14, 2023

We haven't been stable at kicker for a few seasons, will be great to have that locked down for awhile! https://t.co/QFNYZ9iwhA pic.twitter.com/CUPpgxX2tz — Big Michael (@BigMikePKP236) March 14, 2023

Ballard dropping that bag…😂 https://t.co/40tWaMVplA — Landon Oliver (@Landon3MR) March 14, 2023

There it is our franchise altering move🔥 https://t.co/nbitwJzHqk — J  (@JayTroupe) March 14, 2023

