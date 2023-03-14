Colts to sign K Matt Gay: How Twitter reacted

Kevin Hickey
The Indianapolis Colts agreed to a four-year deal with pending free agent kicker Matt Gay as the legal tampering period opened Monday.

It was a historic deal for Gay, who is signing the largest free agent contract at the position in the history of the game. The move gives the Colts security at one of the game’s most volatile positions and is the first outside free agent the Colts brought in this offseason.

Here’s how Twitter reacted to the news:

