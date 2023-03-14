Colts to sign K Matt Gay to four-year deal

The Indianapolis Colts and pending free agent kicker Matt Gay agreed to a four-year deal, per multiple reports Monday night.

The deal is reportedly worth up to $22.5 million, which is the biggest contract ever given to a kicker in free agency. Gay is the first outside free agent to strike a deal with the Colts since the legal tampering period commenced.

The news was first reported by Peter Schrager of Fox Sports and confirmed by Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

Super Bowl champion and former Rams K Matt Gay intends to sign with the Indianapolis Colts. The $ numbers are expected to be the biggest for a kicker in NFL free agent history. @nflnetwork @gmfb @NFLonFOX — Peter Schrager (@PSchrags) March 14, 2023

The #Colts are signing kicker Matt Gay to a four-year, $22.5 million deal. Biggest ever deal for a kicker in free agency and most money over three years for a kicker on the deal negotiated by @davidcanter and @NessMugrabi https://t.co/W9DJIytUWe — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 14, 2023

