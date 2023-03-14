Colts to sign K Matt Gay to four-year deal

Kevin Hickey
·1 min read

The Indianapolis Colts and pending free agent kicker Matt Gay agreed to a four-year deal, per multiple reports Monday night.

The deal is reportedly worth up to $22.5 million, which is the biggest contract ever given to a kicker in free agency. Gay is the first outside free agent to strike a deal with the Colts since the legal tampering period commenced.

The news was first reported by Peter Schrager of Fox Sports and confirmed by Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

Keep up to date with the latest news, signings and rumors through our free agency tracker for the Colts.

More to come…

Like Colts Wire on Facebook
Follow Colts Wire on Twitter
Follow Kevin on Twitter (@KevinHickey11)

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire

Recommended Stories