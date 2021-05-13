Colts to sign K Eddy Pineiro

Kevin Hickey
·1 min read
The Indianapolis Colts are reportedly signing free-agent kicker Eddy Pineiro to a one-year deal, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Pineiro worked out for the Colts last week and it seems they want to bring in some young competition for second-year kicker Rodrigo Blankenship.

Pineiro, 25, initially signed with the Las Vegas Raiders in 2018 as an undrafted rookie free agent but spent the season on the injured reserve list. He was then traded to the Bears during the 2019 offseason for a seventh-round pick.

Pineiro appeared in one season with the Bears in 2019. He converted 23-of-28 field-goal attempts (82.1%) and 27-of-29 extra-point attempts (93.1%). He was 2-of-2 from over 50 yards.

Pineiro spent the 2020 season on the injured reserve list due to a groin injury he suffered during the preseason.

Given Blankenship’s struggles with deep kicks in 2020, it makes sense that the Colts would want to bring in some competition.

