Colts sign Juwann Winfree to their active roster

Wide receiver Juwann Winfree was added to the Colts active roster on Tuesday.

The Colts announced that they signed Winfree off of their practice squad. He had been elevated three times on a temporary basis and would have to be released after a fourth call-up on that basis.

Winfree played five offensive snaps and 11 special teams snaps in those appearances. He had nine catches for 75 yards with the Packers over the last two seasons.

The Colts also announced a series of practice squad moves. They restored center Jack Anderson to the practice squad and signed wide receiver Tyrie Cleveland and running back Zavier Scott. They released wide receivers Racey McMath and Anthony Miller and guard Dakoda Shepley in corresponding moves.