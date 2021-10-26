Colts sign Jahleel Addae, Eli Wolf to the practice squad

The Indianapolis Colts signed safety Jahleel Addae and tight end Eli Wolf to the practice squad and released guard Zack Bailey from the practice squad, the team announced Tuesday.

Both Addae and Wolf were among the seven players the Colts hosted for a workout on Monday. Given their need for depth in the secondary, it makes sense they add a veteran to the practice squad.

Addae, 31, entered the league in 2013 as an undrafted free agent signing with the Chargers. He spent six seasons in San Diego (2013-2018) followed by stints with the Houston Texans (2019) and again with the Chargers (2020).

In 107 games (62 starts), Addae has five interceptions, 26 passes defended and 18 tackles for loss. With Julian Blackmon on the injured reserve list with a torn Achilles, it wouldn’t be a surprise if Addae was moved up to the active roster soon.

Wolf, 23, signed as an undrafted free agent in 2020 with the Baltimore Ravens out of Georgia. He spent his rookie season on the practice squad and was waived by the Ravens in August.

