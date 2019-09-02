The Colts certainly seem to have a thing for former Patriots quarterbacks.

After signing Brian Hoyer to a three-year deal following his release from the Patriots on Saturday, the Colts inked Jacoby Brissett to a two-year extension worth $30 million, according to Ian Rapoport. $20 million is guaranteed.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The Patriots traded Brissett to the Colts before the 2017 season, where the 26-year-old went 4-11 in 15 starts that season. With Andrew Luck's surprise retirement, Brissett is in line to be the starting quarterback yet again.

A new contract gives him some security over the next two years, so perhaps he can tap into some of the upside he displayed with the Patriots and in his first season in Indianapolis. The Colts are also much more equipped to win games, especially on the defensive side of the ball and the offensive line. If there was a time for Brissett to prove he's a starting-caliber quarterback, this is the time.

Meanwhile, the Patriots are going forward with Tom Brady as their starter and rookie Jarrett Stidham as the backup and supposed heir apparent to the greatest of all time. It'd be unprecedented if Brady outlasted Stidham in New England, but there's a good chance the Colts will be standing by ready to pick Stidham up if it happens.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.

Colts sign Jacoby Brissett to two-year, $30 million extension, double down on former Patriots quarterbacks originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston