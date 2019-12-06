Colts sign Jack Doyle to three-year extension

The Colts signed tight end Jack Doyle to a three-year contract extension Friday, the team and Doyle’s agent announced.

The deal has more than $21 million in new money and has attainable incentives that could be worth up to almost $24 million, Ian Rapoport of ESPN reports.

Doyle, 29, is in his seventh NFL season. The Colts acquired him off waivers in 2013.

He has played 96 games with 54 starts for the Colts, making 236 receptions for 2,105 yards and 18 touchdowns. His career receptions rank fifth among tight ends in team history.

Doyle has 36 catches for 377 yards and four touchdowns this season.

The Indianapolis native was named the Colts’ Ed Block Courage Award recipient in 2018.