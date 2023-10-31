Colts sign Jack Anderson to 53-man roster

The Colts announced a couple of moves involving offensive linemen on Tuesday.

They have signed center Jack Anderson to their 53-man roster from their practice squad. Guard Ike Boettger was released in a corresponding move.

Anderson signed to the practice squad in September. He played in 12 games and made two starts for the Giants last season, but failed to make it through their final cuts this summer.

Anderson also played two games and made one start for the Eagles in 2021.

Boettger played in two games for the Colts while seeing time on both their practice squad and active roster. He played 34 games for the Bills before joining Indianapolis last month.