Colts sign Isaac Taylor-Stuart, waive Cole Coleman

The Colts signed free agent cornerback Isaac Taylor-Stuart, the team announced Friday. They waived cornerback Cole Coleman in a corresponding move.

Taylor-Stuart spent the entire 2022 season on the injured reserve list of the Cowboys. He signed with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent following the 2022 draft.

He appeared in 32 games with 19 starts at USC and totaled 80 tackles, nine passes defensed and two interceptions.

Coleman signed with the Colts as an undrafted free agent following the 2023 draft.

He appeared in 42 games with 37 starts at Elon and totaled 281 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, one sack, nine passes defensed, three interceptions, four forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and one blocked kick. Coleman also registered three kickoff returns for 23 yards.