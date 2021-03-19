Colts to sign DE Isaac Rochell to one-year deal

DE Isaac Rochell signing with the Colts on a 1-year $2.5 million deal that can go up to $3 million, per his agent @bd_mclaughlin. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 19, 2021

The Indianapolis Colts are signing free-agent defensive end Isaac Rochell to a one-year deal, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Rochell has played four seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers and was a seventh-round pick in the 2017 NFL draft out of Notre Dame.

Rochell, 25, has 9.5 sacks in 51 career games.

The Colts have been expectedly quiet during the start of free agency but this marks their first move in bringing in an outside free agent. Adding to the edge is a necessity this offseason and Rochell is likely to compete for that Denico Autry role switching between the edge and interior.

The Colts have plenty of salary-cap space to make moves but this officially kicks off their free agency.