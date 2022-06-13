Colts to sign DE Ifeadi Odenigbo

The Indianapolis Colts are reportedly signing free-agent defensive end Ifeadi Odenigbo, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

A former seventh-round pick with the Minnesota Vikings in 2017, Odenigbo has bounced around to a few teams since entering the NFL out of Northwestern.

The #Colts are signing veteran DE Ifeadi Odenigbo, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) June 13, 2022

In 41 career games (15 starts), Odenigbo has recorded 10.5 sacks, 31 quarterback hits and 10 tackles for loss.

His best season came in 2019 during his second stint with the Vikings. He recorded 7.0 sacks and seven tackles for loss—both of which are career-highs. The following season with Minnesota, he recorded only 3.5 sacks but 15 quarterback hits, a career-high in that area.

In 2021, Odenigbo appeared in nine games (no starts) with the Cleveland Browns but didn’t record a sack.

