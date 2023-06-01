Colts sign DE Genard Avery

The Indianapolis Colts signed free-agent defensive end Genard Avery and waived running back Darius Hagans, the team announced Thursday.

A fifth-round pick in the 2018 NFL draft our of Memphis, Avery was selected by the Cleveland Browns. He spent one and a half seasons in Cleveland before they traded him to the Philadelphia Eagles at the trade deadline in 2019.

Avery then spent the next two and a half seasons with the Eagles before signing with the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2022 offseason. He was cut during the preseason before the 2022 campaign and eventually signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

In 62 career games (17 starts), Avery has recorded 106 tackles (65 solo), 8.5 sacks, 12 tackles for loss and 29 quarterback hits.

Hagans initially joined the Colts this offseason as an undrafted rookie free agent following the 2023 NFL draft.

