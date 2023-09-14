Colts sign G Lewis Kidd to the practice squad

The Indianapolis Colts signed guard Lewis Kidd to the practice squad and placed center Jack Anderson on the practice squad injured list, the team announced Thursday.

Kidd was an undrafted free agent out of Montana State following the 2022 NFL draft. He spent the 2022 season with the New Orleans Saints, appearing in 13 games and making one start.

Anderson was signed to the practice squad this week but dealt with a calf injury that landed him on the injured reserve list this preseason while he was with the New York Giants.

