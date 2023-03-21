Colts to sign free-agent WR Isaiah McKenzie
The Indianapolis Colts are signing free-agent wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie, according to his agency Tuesday.
After watching slot receiver Parris Campbell sign with the New York Giants on a one-year deal, the Colts are bringing in McKenzie to compete for that role in Shane Steichen’s offense.
.@_IsaiahMcKenzie 🤝 @Colts #LegendsLiveHere #ForTheShoe pic.twitter.com/hUOM3eNkFT
— SportsTrust Advisors (@_SportsTrust) March 21, 2023
More to come…
