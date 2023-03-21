Colts to sign free-agent WR Isaiah McKenzie

The Indianapolis Colts are signing free-agent wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie, according to his agency Tuesday.

After watching slot receiver Parris Campbell sign with the New York Giants on a one-year deal, the Colts are bringing in McKenzie to compete for that role in Shane Steichen’s offense.

More to come…

