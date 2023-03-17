Colts’ Gardner Minshew contract details

Trojan Sports

USC basketball coach Andy Enfield has often made note of -- or light of -- the fact that much of the country is already asleep by the time many Trojans games tip off late on the West Coast. The challenge Friday is a little different -- making sure his own team is fully alert when the No. 10-seeded Trojans open NCAA tournament play at 9:15 a.m. PT (12:15 p.m. local time) vs. No. 7 Michigan State in Columbus, Ohio (on CBS). To help acclimate to the eastern time zone, USC (22-10) arrived in Columbus on Tuesday -- three days before the game.