Colts’ Gardner Minshew contract details

The man with a famous mustache is joining a team he has had some success against. But some Colts fans wonder if they are done looking at QBs.
Safety Kevin Byard‘s future with the Titans is reportedly uncertain. According to multiple reports, the Titans approached Byard about taking a pay cut. Byard has declined that overture and it is unclear what will now happen in Tennessee. The Titans are currently set to pay Byard a base salary of $13.6 million this season. He [more]
Free agent cornerback Tre Herndon is returning to the Jaguars for a fifth season. Herndon, 27, has agreed to terms on a one-year, $2.6 million deal guaranteed, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports. Herndon has played 67 games with 30 starts in his career after signing as an undrafted free agent in 2018. He has seen [more]
The Indianapolis Colts sign quarterback Gardner Minshew to a one-year, $3.5 million, fully-guaranteed deal.
After being trade from the Pacers to the Thunder in 2017, Paul George has heard some boos from Indiana fans. He talked about it on his podcast.
Backup quarterback Cooper Rush rush had a 4-1 record in place of starter Dak Prescott for the Cowboys in 2022
In 2010, Jordan paid Bob Johnson about $180 million to take majority control of the expansion franchise, getting roughly 65 percent of the NBA expansion team’s equity from Johnson.
Stephon Gilmore officially became a member of the Cowboys when the trade sending him from Indianapolis to Dallas was processed on Wednesday and that means he could officially start looking forward to playing with his new teammates. One teammate that’s already on his mind is fellow cornerback Trevon Diggs. Gilmore’s arrival gives the Cowboys a [more]
Skip Bayless and others took to social media after the Cincinnati Bengals signed a four-year deal with offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr.
Jamie George has warned that England's humiliating drubbing by France must “never happen again” as Steve Borthwick's side prepare to take on a fired-up Ireland on Saturday.
Allen Lazard has been a favorite of Aaron Rodgers for multiple seasons.
High school baseball and softball: Thursday's scores
Former Patriots edge rusher Rob Ninkovich made a passionate case for New England to pursue star quarterback Lamar Jackson.
It’s impossible to imagine the Cowboys without running back Ezekiel Elliott, and it’s hard to imagine Elliott without the Cowboys. But that’s where we’ll be, once the Cowboys officially release Elliott. He has a $10.9 million base salary for 2023 and a cap number of $16.72 million. With running back Tony Pollard operating under the [more]
"He just freaking threw it!"
Maryland head coach Kevin Willard is hoping Auburn fans stay late to cheer against Alabama on Saturday.
USC basketball coach Andy Enfield has often made note of -- or light of -- the fact that much of the country is already asleep by the time many Trojans games tip off late on the West Coast. The challenge Friday is a little different -- making sure his own team is fully alert when the No. 10-seeded Trojans open NCAA tournament play at 9:15 a.m. PT (12:15 p.m. local time) vs. No. 7 Michigan State in Columbus, Ohio (on CBS). To help acclimate to the eastern time zone, USC (22-10) arrived in Columbus on Tuesday -- three days before the game.
Michael Jordan is expected to keep a minority share of the franchise when a deal is reached.
Jawaan Taylor met with Kansas City reporters for the first time Thursday.
George Kittle said his public goodbyes Friday with a touching Instagram post to his former 49ers teammates.