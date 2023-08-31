INDIANAPOLIS — The Colts continue to tinker with the roster in the aftermath of the NFL’s deadline to get down to 53 players, and Indianapolis added an intriguing cornerback to the practice squad on Thursday.

Indianapolis signed former Falcons cornerback Darren Hall, a 2021 fourth-round pick who started nine games last season.

Hall played 634 snaps defensively for Atlanta last season and played 916 overall in two seasons, making him more experienced than any cornerback on the Indianapolis roster other than long-time Colt Kenny Moore II.

The 6-foot, 190-pounder made 45 tackles, three pass breakups and a fumble forced last season.

But he also struggled somewhat in coverage. Hall gave up 18 of 27 completions for 315 yards and two touchdowns last season, allowing a 130.9 rating when he was in coverage. Hall’s also played 161 snaps on special teams the past two seasons.

Initially, Hall likely isn’t a threat to move up the depth chart, but he does give the Colts some experienced depth, and potentially upside, on the practice squad in the event of an injury to one of the team’s top cornerbacks. Dallis Flowers and Darrell Baker Jr. are expected to start along with Moore, and the Colts have a pair of draft picks, JuJu Brents and Jaylon Jones on the roster as well.

“All these guys … have all come in and played really good football and have really good upside,” Colts GM Chris Ballard said. “And they’re all young.”

Indianapolis also signed 6-6, 268-pound tight end Johnny Lumpkin, an undrafted free agent who signed with the Patriots after the draft, to the practice squad and waived one of its own undrafted free agents, linebacker Donavan Mutin, to make room.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Colts sign former starting cornerback to practice squad