Colts sign former Pro Bowler Roosevelt Nix

The Indianapolis Colts have signed former Pro Bowl fullback Roosevelt Nix to a one-year contract, the NFL franchise announced on Saturday.

Nix had spent his five-year career with the Pittsburgh Steelers prior to being released after he was signed by the Atlanta Falcons as an undrafted free agent in 2014.

The 28-year-old has only carried four times in 60 games and caught 12 passes for 69 yards and one touchdown, appearing mainly as a blocker and on special teams.

He was named to his first career Pro Bowl in 2017 after paving the way for Le'Veon Bell to rush for 1,291 yards and nine touchdowns.

Nix appeared in three games last season before he was placed on injured reserve on November 14.

The addition of Nix marks the first time the Colts have had a true fullback on their roster since 2013. The team has utilised players from others positions in that role in recent seasons.