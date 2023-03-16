Colts to sign former Jaguars starting QB Gardner Minshew

The Indianapolis Colts are expected to target a quarterback early in the 2023 NFL Draft after parting ways with Matt Ryan, but the team added to its depth chart Thursday by agreeing to terms with Gardner Minshew, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

Minshew, 26, will reportedly sign a one-year, $3.5 million deal with Indianapolis and may have a real chance at a starting role with the Colts only currently having Sam Ehlinger and Nick Foles at the position.

Earlier in the offseason, the Colts hired former Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen as their new head coach. Minshew spent the last two seasons as a backup for the Eagles after he was traded to the team by the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Minshew was the Jaguars’ sixth-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, but was thrust into a starting role early in his rookie season after Foles suffered a collarbone injury.

In two years with Jacksonville, Minshew started 20 games and compiled a 7-13 record in those starts. He threw 37 touchdowns and 11 interceptions during his time with the Jaguars and is the franchise’s all-time leader in passer rating among quarterbacks with at least two starts.

Story originally appeared on Jaguars Wire