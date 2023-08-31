Colts re-sign former Georgia WR Isaiah McKenzie

It’s been a dramatic week for former Georgia wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie. The seventh-year NFL pro was cut earlier this week by the Indianapolis Colts before re-signing on Wednesday.

McKenzie spent the last five seasons in Buffalo after his rookie season with the Denver Broncos.

Through six seasons McKenzie has amassed 141 receptions for 1,345 yards and 11 touchdowns, while adding another 1,630 yards and a score as return specialist.

McKenzie earned the nickname ‘The Human Joystick’ for his knack for making defenders miss during his career as a Bulldog.

Georgia's Isaiah McKenzie jukes out FOUR defenders on this punt return TD, his second score of the game! pic.twitter.com/l5WRphOc5y — Chat Sports (@ChatSports) November 19, 2016

McKenzie will play with former Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson. The Colts have a young roster and are looking to make some noise in the AFC South.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire