Colts sign former first-round wide receiver, add deep speed to position

The Colts are adding some deep speed to the wide receiver room.

Indianapolis has signed Breshad Perriman, the team announced Monday.

The 29-year-old was a first-round pick by the Ravens in 2016, when he was a star coming out of Central Florida. He's played on four teams in the seven years since but has found ways to be productive, topping 300 yards in a season with all four squads. He's averaged 16.2 yards on 145 career catches, with 8.0 yards per target.

At 29 years old, Breshad Perriman is currently the oldest wide receiver on the Indianapolis Colts roster.

At 6-foot-2 and 215 pounds, Perriman brings size and speed to the outside receiver position, where those traits are the primary functions of Michael Pittman Jr. and Alec Pierce. He also brings age and experience, which the group lacks. At 28 years old, newly signed slot receiver Isaiah McKenzie was the elder statesman of the group.

Perriman will likely battle with third-year receiver Mike Strachan for a roster spot to add depth on the outside. In addition to Pittman Jr., Pierce and McKenzie, the Colts will also carry third-round receiver Josh Downs and veteran Ashton Dulin, who is almost certainly a roster lock due to his special teams prowess.

The group will look to capitalize on first-round rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson's dual-threat skill set and ability to move the ball vertically.

