Colts to sign former Chargers OT Sam Tevi

The Indianapolis Colts are signing former Los Angeles Chargers offensive tackle Sam Tevi, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

Tevi was originally drafted in the sixth round of the 2017 NFL draft by the Los Angeles Chargers out of Utah. Tevi played in a total of 58 games with 44 starts in his four seasons with the Chargers. The majority of his starts before last season came at the right tackle position in place of then injured starter Joe Barksdale, who he replaced as the full-time starter on the right side after his release.

In 2020, Tevi stepped into the role of blindside protector for young rookie Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert, starting 14 games at the position. Tevi also had one prior left tackle start as a rookie in place of then injured starter Russell Okung in 2017.

According to Pro Football Focus, Tevi graded out at a 52.9 overall last year, a grade nearly 10 points worse than struggling Colts reserve tackle Chaz Green. Needless to say, last season was a rough year for Tevi, and he’ll hope to bounce back with a much stronger supporting cast all around the line in Indianapolis.

The Colts continue to look for answers to solve the problem of longtime left tackle stalwart Anthony Castonzo’s retirement after a 10-year career protecting the blindside in Indianapolis. While I wouldn’t expect Tevi to be the planned starter at the position, he brings experience at both tackle spots and may provide solid depth as a swing tackle that the Colts have desperately needed for the last few seasons.

