Colts sign DT Taven Bryan: How Twitter reacted

The Indianapolis Colts agreed to a one-year deal with former Browns and Jaguars defensive tackle Taven Bryan on Wednesday.

The Colts need to get better in the trenches. Owner Jim Irsay and general manager Chris Ballard know that. Behind All-Pro defensive tackle DeForest Buckner and defensive tackle Grover Stewart, the production has been sorely lacking.

Chris Williams and Eric Johnson had just six tackles last season, and with no sacks coming from the duo, help is needed.

A first-round selection in the 2018 draft, Bryan hasn’t lived up to the hype. However, given the deal the team gave him, Ballard sees how Bryan can be valuable and wants to provide some extra depth to the defensive line.

Here’s how Twitter reacted to the Colts signing Bryan:

Former Browns’ DT Taven Bryan reached agreement today on a 1-year deal worth $4.5 million with the Indianapolis Colts, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 15, 2023

Don't really get this one but then again I'm Team Throw A Billion Resources At D-Line And See What Sticks so 🤷‍♂️ https://t.co/9nJUkXDDfA — Collin McCollough (@cmccollo) March 15, 2023

6-5, 291 pounds with good quickness. Fits the profile of a Colts defensive lineman for sure. Also a former first-round pick. Was a full time starter for the first time last season. https://t.co/mIn77IeBMg — Stephen Holder (@HolderStephen) March 15, 2023

Ballard cannot get enough of the big-time athletes who also happen to not be very good on an NFL field https://t.co/REZ0t9QjlI — Chris Trapasso (@ChrisTrapasso) March 15, 2023

Taven Bryan will be far better served playing in a rotation behind DeForest Buckner and Grover Stewart than what was asked of him last season. https://t.co/vcgq2qW0Px — Brent Sobleski (@brentsobleski) March 15, 2023

Defensive tackle depth was an issue last year. Bryant has been durable, not lived up to 1st round hype, some decent rush ability. 7-man DL group for 2023: Buckner, Stewart, Kwity, Ebukam, Tyquan, Dayo, Bryant (still have Eric Johnson, 5th round pick from last year). https://t.co/5uw5NzG1Pi — Kevin Bowen (@KBowen1070) March 15, 2023

Taven Bryan…meh. He’s a rotational piece and it’s a 1 year deal. Not bad for a 3rd DT. pic.twitter.com/jq7sqsTGV7 — Landon Oliver (@Landon3MR) March 15, 2023

Taven Bryan returns to the AFC South https://t.co/osl4jCbx3I — Demetrius Harvey (@Demetrius82) March 15, 2023

First time I’ve heard this guy’s name since the Browns signed him. https://t.co/hEFr7Wgr92 — Gordon Bombay Sapphire (@CleveRN84) March 15, 2023

No matter how successful I am in life, I have to live with the fact that a guy like Taven Bryan can make $4.5M in a year — UCF Jaguar (@UCF_Jaguar) March 15, 2023

Taven Bryan revenge games are gonna go crazy https://t.co/MqdiUZtneS — Joey Duval (@JoeyDuvalYT) March 15, 2023

DT Taven Bryan reached agreement today on a 1-year deal worth $4.5 million with the Indianapolis Colts pic.twitter.com/iQiu33bGVO — Emmanuel Chokuba 🍥 (@MannyChokuba) March 15, 2023

Taven Bryan is a nice little player to have for stunts and twists. He's insanely explosive and athletic so these types of calls are easy for him. pic.twitter.com/BpIeXzuz8L — Zach Hicks (@ZachHicks2) March 15, 2023

Dollar Tree Ballard strikes again! Lol https://t.co/IQpbDxld1k — Nathaniel T. (@NTolliver1987) March 15, 2023

Ahh Taven, big dude with some athleticism that just never quite put it together. Presumably he can suit up at the 3 for the #Colts and will certainly be a decent spot player and depth piece for them. Becomes a whole lot more interesting if Buckner for some reason gets moved… https://t.co/8LPPB7RRys — Jordan Silveira (@JordanTSilveira) March 15, 2023

