Colts sign DT Taven Bryan: How Twitter reacted

Meghan Hall
·3 min read

The Indianapolis Colts agreed to a one-year deal with former Browns and Jaguars defensive tackle Taven Bryan on Wednesday.

The Colts need to get better in the trenches. Owner Jim Irsay and general manager Chris Ballard know that. Behind All-Pro defensive tackle DeForest Buckner and defensive tackle Grover Stewart, the production has been sorely lacking.

Chris Williams and Eric Johnson had just six tackles last season, and with no sacks coming from the duo, help is needed.

A first-round selection in the 2018 draft, Bryan hasn’t lived up to the hype. However, given the deal the team gave him, Ballard sees how Bryan can be valuable and wants to provide some extra depth to the defensive line.

Here’s how Twitter reacted to the Colts signing Bryan:

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire

Recommended Stories