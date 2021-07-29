Colts to sign DT Joey Ivie

The Indianapolis Colts are expected to sign defensive tackle Joey Ivie once he passes through COVID-19 protocols, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

With a roster spot open due to the addition of three players on the reserve/COVID-19 list this week, the Colts have made some moves to fill out the 90-man roster.

Former #Browns DT Joey Ivie is expected to sign with #Colts, source said, once he’s through COVID protocols. He’s vaccinated but missed the cutoff. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 29, 2021

Ivie, 26, was a seventh-round pick with the Dallas Cowboys during the 2017 NFL draft. He’s bounced around the league a bit over the last four seasons but has appeared in just eight games, all of which came in 2019.

Ivie will likely compete for a roster spot at the back end of the defensive tackle room with players like Taylor Stallworth and Andrew Brown.

Related