Colts to sign DT Joey Ivie

Kevin Hickey
1 min read
The Indianapolis Colts are expected to sign defensive tackle Joey Ivie once he passes through COVID-19 protocols, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

With a roster spot open due to the addition of three players on the reserve/COVID-19 list this week, the Colts have made some moves to fill out the 90-man roster.

Ivie, 26, was a seventh-round pick with the Dallas Cowboys during the 2017 NFL draft. He’s bounced around the league a bit over the last four seasons but has appeared in just eight games, all of which came in 2019.

Ivie will likely compete for a roster spot at the back end of the defensive tackle room with players like Taylor Stallworth and Andrew Brown.

Colts' Ryan Kelly suffers injury during team drills

Colts sign CB Holton Hill

Colts' Braden Smith didn't want contract to 'become a distraction'

