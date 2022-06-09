Colts sign DT Caeveon Patton, waive LB Jordan Glasgow

Kevin Hickey
·1 min read
In this article:
The Indianapolis Colts signed defensive tackle Caeveon Patton and waived linebacker Jordan Glasgow and defensive tackle McKinley Williams III, the team announced Thursday.

Patton, an undrafted rookie out of Texas State, was one of the five players attending the Colts’ minicamp this week on a tryout basis.

In 44 career games at Texas State, Patton recorded 4.5 sacks and 11.5 tackles for loss.

Glasgow is an interesting waive, to say the least, considering how much work he’s done on special teams since he was drafted in the sixth round of the 2020 NFL draft. Assuming he doesn’t re-sign with the team, expect veteran Brandon King to take Glasgow’s spot on special teams.

Glasgow appeared in 25 games across two seasons with the Colts, playing 75% and 65% of the special teams snaps, respectively.

Williams signed with the Colts as an undrafted rookie free agent following the 2022 NFL draft out of Syracuse.

