Colts to sign DT Antwaun Woods to one-year deal

Kevin Hickey
·1 min read
The Indianapolis Colts are set to sign former Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Antwaun Woods to a one-year deal, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Woods visited the Colts on Monday and despite their depth on the interior defensive line, general manager Chris Ballard continues to add talent to the group ahead of the offseason workouts.

Woods was waived by the Cowboys last week after their overhaul of the defensive line this offseason, which has featured six new additions to the unit.

Woods went undrafted in 2016 and wound up signing with the Tennessee Titans where he played one game. He missed the 2017 season due to injury and signed with the Cowboys during the 2018 season.

In his three seasons with the Cowboys, Woods played 39 games (32 starts) recording 83 tackles (33 solo), 2.5 sacks, 4.0 tackles for loss and eight quarterback hits.

The Colts have some talent on the interior defensive line. With All-Pro DeForest Buckner at the three-technique and Grover Stewart plugging lanes at the one-technique, the Colts have some strong competition for depth.

Woods will be working in the room alongside Tyquan Lewis, Taylor Stallworth, Chris Williams, Andrew Brown and Kameron Cline.

