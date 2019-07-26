Colts sign Drew Lewis, waive Tre Thomas

The Colts signed free agent linebacker Drew Lewis, the team announced Friday. They waived linebacker Tre Thomas in a corresponding move.

Lewis participated in the Texans’ 2019 offseason program before the team waived him July 23. He was originally signed by the Texans as an undrafted free agent on May 10.

Lewis played 36 games, with 18 starts, in three seasons at Colorado and made 198 tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss, five sacks, an interception and seven pass breakups. He spent 2015 at Coffeyville (Kansas) Community College after a redshirt season at Washington.

The Colts signed Thomas as an undrafted free agent on May 5. He played 51 games, with 24 starts, at Colorado State and made 218 tackles, 18.5 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, an interception, six passes defensed and one fumble recovery.