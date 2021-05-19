Colts sign draft picks Sam Ehlinger, Kylen Granson to rookie contracts

The Indianapolis Colts signed quarterback Sam Ehlinger and tight end Kylen Granson to their rookie contracts, the team announced Wednesday.

With these two signings, the 2021 draft class for the Colts is now fully under contract. Five of the seven picks all signed before the rookie minicamp two weeks ago.

Ehlinger was a sixth-round pick (No. 218 overall) for the Colts. He will be battling with 2020 fourth-round pick Jacob Eason for the backup quarterback role behind Carson Wentz. He did not attend the rookie minicamp due to the tragic death of his brother, Jake.

Granson was a fourth-round pick (No. 127 overall) for the Colts. His ability as a pass-catcher and ball carrier will fit well in Frank Reich’s offense as he should move right into the flex tight end role. He’s already hit the ground running at rookie minicamp and OTAs.

