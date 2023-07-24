Colts sign draft picks Julius Brents, Blake Freeland

Quarterback Anthony Richardson is the only unsigned draft pick in Indianapolis.

The Colts announced the signings of second-round cornerback Julius Brents and fourth-round tackle Blake Freeland on Monday. That puts eight of the team's nine picks under contract with Richardson likely to sign before training camp officially gets underway this week.

Brents was first-team All-Big 12 at Kansas State last season after recording 45 tackles, four interceptions, and four passes defensed. He transferred to Kansas State for his last two seasons after opening his college days at Iowa.

Freeland started at right tackle for BYU for two years before moving to left tackle ahead of the 2021 season.