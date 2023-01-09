Colts sign Deon Jackson, Chris Williams to contract extensions

The Indianapolis Colts signed running back Deon Jackson and defensive tackle Chris Williams to one-year contract extensions, the team announced Monday.

Jackson proved to be a solid depth player in the backfield, stepping up in spot starts when needed. He is a strong pass catcher and has the build to handle a big workload if necessary.

With Jonathan Taylor and Zack Moss both under contract through the 2023 season, they now have a backfield essentially locked up.

Williams spent time on both the active roster and the practice squad for the Colts in 2022. He’s been with the team for three seasons now after joining in 2020 as an undrafted rookie free agent.

