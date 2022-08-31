Colts re-sign Dennis Kelly

The Colts released veteran offensive tackle Dennis Kelly on Tuesday. It was merely a procedural move.

Indianapolis needed to wait until Wednesday before placing safety Trevor Denbow on injured reserve. That gives him a chance to return after missing a minimum of four games.

Kelly re-signed with the Colts after the team placed Denbow on short-term injured reserve.

Kelly originally signed with the Colts as a free agent on May 10. He has played in 114 career games with 51 starts since the Eagles drafted him in the fifth round in 2012.

He has spent time with the Packers, Titans and Eagles.

The Colts also announced they signed cornerback Tony Brown to the practice squad.

