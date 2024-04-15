Colts sign defensive tackle DeForest Buckner to $46M contract extension

Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle DeForest Buckner (99) agreed to a two-year contract extension. File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI

April 15 (UPI) -- The Indianapolis Colts signed Pro Bowl defensive tackle DeForest Buckner to a contract extension, the team announced Monday.

Sources told NFL Network, ESPN and The Athletic that the pact is for two years and worth $46 million. Buckner is now signed through the 2026 season.

Buckner, 30, joined the Colts in a 2020 trade from the San Francisco 49ers. He entered the league as the No. 7 overall pick by the 49ers in the 2016 NFL Draft.

The three-time Pro Bowl selection and 2020 All-Pro logged a career-high 81 combined tackles, 11 tackles for a loss, eight sacks, seven passes defensed, two forced fumbles and a 26-yard fumble recovery for a score over 17 appearances last season.

Buckner totaled 544 combined tackles, 80 tackles for a loss, 61 sacks, 27 passes defensed, 10 fumble recoveries, nine forced fumbles and two touchdowns through his first 129 appearances in the NFL.

He was rated No. 12 among interior defenders last season, according to Pro Football Focus. He received the fourth-best pass rush grade among those players, trailing only Dexter Lawrence, Aaron Donald and Chris Jones.

Buckner signed a four-year, $84 million contract in 2020 with the Colts.