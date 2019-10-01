Colts sign defensive tackle away from the Ravens

The Colts added some depth to their defensive line Tuesday.

According to a tweet from his agent, Ravens practice squad defensive tackle Trevon Coley has signed with the Colts.

Coley spent the previous three years with the Browns (starting 29 games in 2017-18), and came back to the Ravens practice squad after he was released at final cuts. He’s also spent time with Washington.

Colts defensive tackle Jihad Ward tweeted his goodbyes this morning, so that appears to be the corresponding move, as the Colts try to shore up their run defense after getting gashed by the Raiders