Free agent defensive lineman Isaac Rochell is signing with the Colts.

Rochell has agreed to a one-year deal in Indianapolis.

A 2017 seventh-round pick of the Chargers, Rochell played his whole career there, but the Chargers chose not to tender him as a restricted free agent this offseason.

Rochell played in all 16 games for the Chargers last season, starting six, and was on the field for 42 percent of defensive snaps and 52 percent of special teams snaps.

Colts sign defensive lineman Isaac Rochell originally appeared on Pro Football Talk