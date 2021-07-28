Colts sign Damontre Moore

The Colts signed free agent defensive end Damontre Moore on Wednesday, the team announced.

Moore played 10 games for the Seahawks in 2020, serving a six-game suspension for a violation of the league’s policy on performance-enhancing drugs. He made seven tackles, a tackle for loss, a sack, a forced fumble and two special teams stops.

He also played in the Seahawks’ postseason game, seeing action only on special teams.

Moore has played 66 career games and has totaled 75 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, 11 sacks, four passes defensed, four forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and 22 special teams stops. He has had two stints with the Seahawks and also has played for the 49ers, Raiders, Cowboys, Dolphins and Giants.

The Giants made Moore a third-round choice in 2013.

