Colts sign Dadi Nicolas, put Spencer Ware on reserve PUP

Many players are placed on the active physically unable to perform list at the start of camp in moves that keep them from practicing while they remain on the 90-man roster.

Some of those player revert to the reserve PUP list at the cut to 53 players, which leaves them unable to play for the first six weeks of the season. It’s rare that players hit that reserve list during camp because it ends their season, but that’s how things played out for Colts running back Spencer Ware.

The Colts announced the move on Friday afternoon along with the signing of Dadi Nicolas. The move takes Ware off the 90-man roster and could help Jonathan Williams‘s chances of making the team, although the Colts met with Mike Gillislee this week.

Nicolas signed with the Colts in May and was cut just before training camp. The 2016 Chiefs sixth-round pick played 11 games as a rookie and has not appeared in the regular season the last two years.