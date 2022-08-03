The Colts announced the addition of a wide receiver to their 90-man roster on Wednesday.

The team has signed D.J. Montgomery. The Colts placed wide receiver John Hurst on injured reserve Tuesday and Montgomery claims his spot on the roster.

Montgomery entered the league as an undrafted free agent with the Browns in 2019 and spent his rookie year on injured reserve. He was claimed off waivers by the Jets in August 2020, spent the year on the practice squad and appeared in three games for the AFC East team last season. He had three catches for 36 yards in those appearances.

Montgomery will vie for a spot with the likes of Michael Pittman Jr., Alec Pierce, Parris Campbell, Ashton Dulin, Dezmon Patmon, Isaiah Ford, Keke Coutee, and Mike Strachan.

Colts sign D.J. Montgomery originally appeared on Pro Football Talk