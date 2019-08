The Colts are taking a look at a former Raider.

The Colts announced the addition of cornerback Isaiah Langley, a rookie from Southern Cal.

Langley was signed by the Raiders in June, but was cut Friday.

To make room for him on the roster, the Colts waived tight end Zach Conque.

Conque was signed last week, after spending time with the Jaguars and Texans last offseason, and the Texans and Jets practice squad in 2017.