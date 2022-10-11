The Colts signed defensive tackle Chris Williams to the 53-player roster from the practice squad, the team announced.

Indianapolis elevated Williams from the practice squad the past two weeks, and he played against the Broncos last week. He saw action on seven defensive snaps but had no stats.

Williams has played nine career games in three seasons with the Colts and has four tackles.

The Colts made room for Williams on the 53-player roster by placing receiver Ashton Dulin on injured reserve. Dulin injured a foot against the Broncos last week.

Dulin will have to miss a minimum of four games before returning to the active roster.

He has 13 touches for 171 yards this season.

The Colts also signed veteran offensive tackle Ty Nsekhe to the practice squad.

Nsekhe has played 93 career games with 17 starts in his time with the Cowboys (2021), Bills (2019-20), Commanders (2015-18), Saints (2014), Rams (2012-13) and Colts (2012).

Colts sign Chris Williams to active roster, place Ashton Dulin on IR originally appeared on Pro Football Talk