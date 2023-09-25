Colts sign Chris Lammons to practice squad after three-game suspension

Chris Lammons is back in the NFL after a three-game suspension, and back with the Colts.

The Colts announced this afternoon that they have signed Lammons, a veteran cornerback, to their practice squad. Just an hour earlier they had announced that they released him from the active roster, where he was on the reserve/suspended list for the first three weeks.

Lammons and Saints running back Alvin Kamara were both suspended for the first three games of this season for their involvement in the beating of a man who was left with serious injuries. They both were initially charged with felonies but reached plea deals on lesser charges.

The 27-year-old Lammons has spent time with the Falcons, Saints, Dolphins and Chiefs and has appeared in 42 regular-season games in his career.