Colts sign Chris Lammons

The Colts signed free agent cornerback Chris Lammons on Thursday, the team announced.

Lammons' return to the NFL comes 16 days after he and Saints running Alvin Kamara each reached a plea deal and agreed to serve community service in connection with a 2022 fight in Las Vegas. Lammons pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor count of breaching the peace and agreed to serve 30 hours in community service and pay more than $100,000 to the victim, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.

Lammons, like Kamara, still faces potential discipline from the NFL.

Lammons has appeared in 42 career games in his time with the Chiefs (2019-22), Dolphins (2018-19), Saints (2018) and Falcons (2018). He has totaled 18 tackles, three passes defensed, one interception, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and eight special teams stops.

Lammons also has played three postseason contests and has registered two special teams tackles.

In 2022, he appeared in 16 regular-season games with the Chiefs and totaled three tackles, one forced fumble and four special teams stops. Lammons also saw action in one postseason contest and had one special teams tackle.

The Chiefs cut him in January, and the Bengals claimed him off waivers, but he did not last the offseason in Cincinnati.