Colts sign Chase McLaughlin to 53-player roster, cut Dezmon Patmon

The Colts signed kicker Chase McLaughlin to the 53-player roster from the practice squad on Tuesday, the team announced. Indianapolis waived receiver Dezmon Patmon in a corresponding move.

The Colts signed McLaughlin to the practice squad to replace Rodrigo Blankenship, who missed a 42-yard game-winner with 1:57 left in overtime against the Texans in Week 1. But McLaughlin is out of standard activations, having kicked in the past three games, so the Colts had to sign him to the active roster to make him eligible for the game day roster.

McLaughlin has played 34 career games in his time with the Colts (2019-20, 2022), Browns (2021), Jets (2020), Jaguars (2020), Vikings (2019-20), 49ers (2019), Chargers (2019) and Bills (2019). He has converted 40-of-53 field goals and 71-of-73 extra points for 191 points. McLaughlin also has totaled 39 touchbacks on kickoffs.

The Colts selected Patmon in the sixth round of the 2020 draft. He has appeared in 10 career games and has four catches for 45 yards and one touchdown.

In 2022, Patmon has appeared in one game and has two receptions for 24 yards.

